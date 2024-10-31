GOP Resolution Targets Joe Biden for Smearing Trump Voters as ‘Garbage’

Congressional leaders are taking action against President Joe Biden (D) with a resolution after he insulted Donald Trump supporters by calling them “garbage.”

Rep. John Rose (R-TN), who will soon introduce the measure, told Fox News “President Biden must be condemned for calling millions of Americans who support Donald Trump garbage,” the outlet reported on Thursday.

The resolution comes after Biden, 81, on Tuesday called Trump supporters “garbage” before Vice President Kamala Harris (D), who is running against Trump for the White House, delivered her closing argument, per Breitbart News.

According to the Associated Press (AP):

Biden told reporters Tuesday that he will not attend Harris’ speech because the event is “for her,” but he planned to watch it on television. Ahead of Harris’ remarks, Biden is reacted to a comic calling Puerto Rico garbage at a Trump rally last weekend by saying, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Readers can watch the video of Biden here:

In his comments to Fox, Rose referred to failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D) when she called half of Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables.”

“First, Democrats called half the country deplorables. Now, they are doubling down, calling us garbage. Democrats’ disrespect for half the country’s views and opinions is exactly what is wrong with the leadership of extreme far-left liberals,” he stated.

In response to the octogenarian’s comments, Trump arrived in a garbage truck on Wednesday to his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, wearing an orange safety vest, Breitbart News reported.

While he was still on his plane, Trump said, “Hello everybody. This is Donald Trump, and 250 million people are not garbage”:

When he was talking from inside the garbage truck, Trump stated, “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden”:

Following Biden’s smear, Democrats appear to believe it could ruin Harris’s chances of winning the election on Tuesday, per Breitbart News.

“Demonizing supporters of a political opponent is not a strategy to win over independents or drive turnout among Democrats, especially during the period of early voting with less than a week until Election Day,” the outlet reported on Thursday.