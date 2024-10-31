New Hampshire is now a tossup state after leaning toward Vice President Kamala Harris, RealClearPolitics forecasted on Thursday.

The forecast suggests former President Donald Trump is expanding his path to victory by challenging Harris in a state that political experts expect the vice president to win.

The same is not true for Harris, who does not seem to be making any inroads into solid red states:

The shift came after New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica released a poll showing Trump leading Harris by 0.4 points (50.2- 49.8 percent).

“There’s a reason Kamala Harris has been spending money in New Hampshire. She’s on defense and knows President Trump is on the path to victory,” Trump national campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Newsweek reported on the state of the race in the Granite State:

Polling aggregators and individual polls still put Harris ahead in the state, although Trump is still making gains. For example, FiveThirtyEight shows that Harris is 5.1 points ahead in New Hampshire, down from 7 points at the beginning of October. Meanwhile, pollster Nate Silver‘s tracker shows Harris 5.2 points ahead in the state, with Trump having gained 2.2 points in the polls in New Hampshire in the past month. Harris has led every individual poll in New Hampshire since she became the Democratic nominee for president, other than the most recent New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica poll. The most recent survey from The Dartmouth Poll, conducted between October 5 and 18, showed Harris leading Trump by a massive 20.8 points (58.5 percent to 37.7 percent). That poll surveyed 2,211 registered New Hampshire voters.

Harris and Trump are virtually tied in all seven swing states, although polling is less important with five days to go until Election Day.

