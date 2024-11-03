Vice President Kamala Harris has a “serious women problem” following the scandals surrounding second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s admitted affair and alleged domestic abuse in past relationships, her running mate Tim Walz’s alleged “secret fling” with the daughter of a Chinese official, and billionaire Mark Cuban’s misogynistic comments made in support of her.

After Cuban, a top Harris surrogate, said that former President Donald Trump does not surround himself with “strong, intelligent women” during a Thursday appearance on ABC’s The View, even the left-wing co-hosts of the show disagreed.

Some Democrat lawmakers also soured at Cuban’s comment, which he made from his private jet as he video-called into The View.

Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) told reporters this week, “I don’t like it.”

“I don’t like it,” Welch told reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. “We all know there’s really smart women. Some of them support Trump, some of them support Harris. This is not about qualified men or women who support either candidate.”

Cuban eventually walked the statement back, writing in an X post, “I didn’t get it out exactly the way I thought I did”:

“So I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn’t about trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former.”

A recent Harris campaign ad geared towards suburban women has been slammed as “insulting” to women for encouraging wives to secretly vote for her without telling their husbands.

Sentinel Action Fund president Jessica Anderson reacted to the fumbles, telling the Daily Mail that Harris now has a “serious women problem.”

“On the Left, you have Mark Cuban calling conservative women weak and stupid,” she said.

The new ad, which features narration from Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, was “insulting women and telling them to lie to their husbands,” Anderson added.

During a Friday Fox News appearance, Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) said that “the fact [Democrats] believe that women can’t have tough conversations with their husbands is demeaning.”

On Cuban’s comment, she said, “I worked for President Trump. I am not weak and stupid and I worked with a lot of other women who were not weak and stupid.”

According to Britt, some women are “absolutely” considering “sitting out” this election based on the undertones of sexism and anti-women sentiment coming out of Harris’s campaign.

Other Democrats running for office may also be hurt by this effect, she added.

In August, Emhoff acknowledged that he had cheated on his first wife, film producer Kerstin Emhoff, with their children’s nanny, adding that he “took responsibility” for his actions.

In a statement to CNN, Emhoff admitted that he and Kerstin had gone “through some tough time” due to his “actions.”

The second gentleman’s statement came after the Daily Mail alleged that Emhoff actually got the nanny, Najen Naylor, pregnant. A friend of Naylor’s said that she did not keep the child.

Another ex of Emhoff’s, who spoke to the Daily Mail under the condition of anonymity, was seething that he is being portrayed as a “perfect spouse” on the campaign trail when he was allegedly physically abusive towards her.

“Every time I see Doug on TV portraying the persona of a perfect spouse and non-toxic man, I wonder if Najen is watching too and feeling as disgusted as I am,” the woman, who claims that Emhoff slapped her in the face at a 2012 celebrity event in France, said.

A representative for Emhoff said, “any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false.”

In another romance scandal, Walz reportedly carried on a secret relationship with the daughter of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official.

Jenna Wang, the daughter of Bin Hui, the chairman of a labor union, told the Daily Mail that the Walz essentially led her on before treating her “like a prostitute” and accusing her of being “more interested” in wanting U.S. citizenship than him.

With all of these sexist remarks and allegations, Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) told the outlet that Harris’s strategy to rally women voters is going to “backfire.”

“Her campaign’s closing argument is to insult women’s intelligence and call Trump supporters garbage,” she said. “I guarantee that will backfire and inspire even more intelligent women across this country to get out and vote for Donald Trump.”