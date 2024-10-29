Julia Roberts Narrates Ad Pressing Women to Cancel Out Their Husbands’ Trump Votes: ‘No One Will Ever Know’

Hollywood star Julia Roberts has narrated a new Kamala Harris commercial that is encouraging women to intentionally deceive their Trump-supporting husbands by secretly voting for the Harris-Walz ticket — in effect, canceling out their husbands’ votes.

The new commercial shows a white suburban woman voting for Kamala Harris as her Trump-supporting husband — who is portrayed as obnoxious and vaguely sexist — watches from afar.

“Remember, what happens in the booth stays in the booth,” Roberts says.

Julia Roberts was one of several celebrities who participated in the infamous Hollywood fundraiser for Joe Biden in June during which the president exhibited clear signs of cognitive decline. George Clooney, another attendee, later admitted that he witnesssed Biden experiencing serious mental issues at the event, even though kept it a secret from the public at the time.

It remains unclear if Julia Roberts also noticed Biden’s mental decline at the June fundraiser and if she too kept it secret from the public.

Julia Roberts was one of the many Hollywood celebrities who appeared during Oprah Winfrey’s sit-down conversation with Kamala Harris in September. But as Breitbart News reported, during her message, the Pretty Woman star seemed to accidentally admit that people in foreign nations think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have ruined America.

Roberts remarked that she gets to travel overseas a lot, but when she does, she is meeting people who seem to worry that the U.S. is not doing very well.

The actress is also campaigning for Kamala Harris in her native Georgia, alongside Stacey Abrams.

Recent polling from that Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows former President Donald Trump leading 47 percent over Kamala Harris, who is at 43 percent.

