Multiple Somali leaders during a news conference on Saturday in Saint Paul, Minnesota, voiced their support for former President Donald Trump as Election Day nears.

The group of men and women from the Muslim and Somali community gathered behind a podium with a “Trump Make America Great Again 2024” sign on it at the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul, per the Alpha News video.

One man who explained he has been a lifelong Republican said he loves Trump. “The reason why is because he’s a fighter. That’s it. We like fighters,” he stated.

“More importantly, the left left us. They left us. Thirty-three percent of our kids in third grade cannot read at grade level… we are failing in every standard. Eighth graders, 60 percent, cannot do math at grade level. These are our kids,” he added:

“We talk about economic conditions here. Our conditions is horrible. We can’t afford anything as working class and middle class people. Now please understand this, we love our brothers and sisters who are Democrats, but you left us. And because the left left us, join the right, vote for Trump 2024,” the man said.

On Monday, surveys showed Trump could be closing in on Minnesota.

“In traditionally blue Minnesota, the race is close as well. A recent MinnPost-Embold Research survey shows Trump trailing Harris by roughly three percentage points, as Harris sees 47.7 percent to Trump’s 45.1 percent support,” the article read.

“Notably, that survey showed independents swinging Trump’s way in Minnesota by a nine-point margin,” it noted.

During a recent rally in Novi, Michigan, several Muslim leaders endorsed Trump, per Breitbart News.

Imam Belal Alzuhairi said, “We as Muslims stand with President Trump because he promises peace. He promises peace, not war. We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine. The bloodshed has to stop all over the world, and I think this man can make that happen.”