Democrat Officials: ‘If Anyone Should Get the Blame for a Trump Win, It’s Biden’

If Vice President Kamala Harris loses the election, several Democrat officials believe that President Joe Biden will be to blame, a new Politico Playbook report revealed.

After speaking with Democrat insiders, the outlet stated, “If Harris loses, it’ll be because… she took the reins too late.”

“Already, most Democratic officials we’ve spoken to agree: If anyone should get the blame for a Trump win, it’s Biden,” Washington, DC, correspondents Rachel Bade and Eugene Daniels wrote Monday.

According to the Democrats they spoke to, Biden’s long-held commitment to running at 81 years old despite his obviously faltering mental health and low approval rating cost Harris, her allies, and the party precious time.

Even after Biden finally agreed to step down and give the top of the ticket to Harris, she struggled to meaningfully differentiate her plans from the current unsatisfactory administration.

During an October appearance on The View, Harris said “not a thing comes to mind” when asked what decisions she would have made differently:

Of this blunder, Politico reported, “At some point, Democrats say, respect for Biden should have given way to a winning instinct.”

Other reasons behind a potential Harris loss on Election Day listed by the outlet included choosing the wrong running mate, citing the snub of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The report also stated that Harris failed to separate herself from the progressive San Francisco official she has been viewed as, thus failing to attract more moderate and centrist support.

If former President Donald Trump loses, Bade and Daniels said, it will be because he “couldn’t help being Trump.”

They opined that he also might have picked the wrong running mate, wondering if Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin or former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley would have been better options than JD Vance, who is viewed as more “MAGA” than moderate.

Pivoting to what they see as a Trump weakness, the report stated that he has “repelled women” with the overturn of Roe v. Wade and his rhetoric about Harris that some perceive as sexist.

Meanwhile, female lawmakers and politicos — even liberal ones — have called out Harris’s own campaign for misogynistic undertones, Breitbart News reported.

When Harris surrogate and billionaire Mark Cuban told the ladies of The View that Trump does not have “strong, intelligent women” around him, even host Joy Behar disagreed and he later apologized:

A recent Harris campaign ad geared towards suburban women was also slammed as “insulting” to women for encouraging wives to secretly vote for Harris without telling their husbands.