Former President Donald Trump laid out his closing campaign message on Monday at a rally in Pittsburgh: Vice President Kamala Harris broke it, I will fix it.

The rally is Trump’s second stop of the day in the Keystone State. Before attending the event in Pittsburgh, he was in Reading. He plans to hold his last rally of the 2024 campaign cycle in Grand Rapids, Michigan, late Monday night.

“Kamala broke it, I will fix it,” Trump told supporters.

“Over the past four years, Americans have suffered one catastrophic failure, betrayal, and humiliation after another,” Trump will say, according to prepared remarks provided by a senior Trump campaign aide to Breitbart News:

Kamala Harris has delivered soaring prices and economic anguish at home, war and chaos abroad, and a nation-destroying invasion on our southern border. There has never been anything like it in world history. My message to Americans tonight is simple: we do not have to live this way. We do not have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline, and decay. With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces—and lead America, and indeed the world, to new heights of glory. When we win the election, only one day from now, I will end inflation, I will stop the invasion of criminals coming across our border, I will strengthen our military, I will restore peace in the world, and I will rescue the American dream.

Trump lost the Keystone State in 2020 by 1.2 percentage points. Since then, Republican groups have focused on grassroots initiatives, such as registering voters and encouraging them to vote early.

The Harris campaign believes the Keystone State’s election results won’t be determined until Wednesday or beyond.

The forecast suggests the Harris campaign believes she will not win the election in a landslide, a prediction that some Republicans believe is mostly correct, with the caveat that Trump could win in a landslide. Trump, some argue, has more paths to victory than Harris.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.