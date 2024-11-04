Former President Donald Trump rallied supporters on Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina, a swing state that some political experts believe he will win.

North Carolina has historically been a red state. In 2020, President Joe Biden lost it by a margin of 1.34 percent.

“We’re leading. All we have to do is we have to close it out,” Trump said at the top of his remarks. “If we get our vote, there’s nothing they can do.”

“I’ve never lost in North Carolina,” Trump exclaimed.

Trump will hold four rallies on the day before Election Day. After Raleigh, he will also appear in Reading, Pennsylvania, at 2:00 p.m.; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 6:00 p.m.; and Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 10:30 p.m.

“It’s ours to lose. Does that make sense to you?” Trump asked. “It’s ours to lose if we, if we get everybody out and vote; there’s not a thing they can do.”

“Get out and vote,” he said. “We’re doing something historic.”

Trump framed the election in terms successfully used by Ronald Reagan: “I’d like to begin by asking a very simple question. Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”

“No!” the crowd shouted back.

Trump also spoke about immigration and protecting American jobs.

“We have a new president in Mexico. I am going to inform her on day one or sooner: if they don’t stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I am going to immediately impose a 25 percent tariff on everything they send into the United States of America,” he said:

Halperin said on his 2Way platform “My reporting is that she’s [Harris] in trouble in Wisconsin.” Political experts said for months that whichever candidate wins Pennsylvania wins the election, but Harris could win Pennsylvania and lose the election, journalist Mark

National and swing state polling suggests Harris and Trump are virtually tied. Early voter data, which is more valuable than polling at this point in the race, indicates a stronger position for Trump, although it is unclear if the data will continue to trend in the right direction:

“This is based on three sources, two Republicans, one Democrat, all of whom know the state quite well, and all of whom told me today the same version of they would be somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin,” Halperin said.

“The focus has been on Pennsylvania,” Halperin continued. “[Harris] may well win Pennsylvania and win the election, but she could win Pennsylvania and lose the election because she doesn’t win Wisconsin. Watch Wisconsin”:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.