The Harris campaign and allied groups burned more than $2.185 billion trying to prevent former President Donald Trump from completing the greatest comeback in American political history, according to Open Secrets.

The Democrats’ losing effort comes even though the Harris campaign outraised the Trump campaign. From January 2023 to Oct. 16, 2024, the Harris campaign raised $997.2 million, while the Trump campaign raised $388 million.

The vast sum of spending does not include millions of dollars invested in smaller amounts by Democrat-allied organizations. The top organizations that spent $2.185 billion include:

Harris for President: $875 million

Future Forward: $621 million

DNC: $368 million

Harris Victory Fund: $321 million

Forbes outlined the Democrats’ spending:

The Harris campaign raised $97.2 million in the first half of October alone, while the Trump campaign raised only $16.2 million, after Harris shook up what was previously a more evenly matched cash race (Biden and Trump had raised $284.1 million and $217.2 million in total as of the end of June, respectively). The Harris Victory Fund—which raises money for both Harris’ campaign and Democratic groups—raised $1.2 billion this election cycle, according to a FEC filing released on Oct. 24.

In the end, the Harris campaign and allied groups spent more than $2.185 billion trying to prevent former President Donald Trump from completing the greatest comeback in American political history, Bloomberg reported using Open Secrets data.