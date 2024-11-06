Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI) thanked President-elect and former President Donald Trump for allowing her to “play a small part” in his presidential campaign.

In a post on X, Gabbard described it as a “great honor and privilege to get to know” Trump, whom she described as being a “kind and courageous person.”

“I offer my heartfelt thanks and aloha to President Donald Trump for allowing me to play a small part in his victorious campaign to Make America Great Again,” Gabbard wrote. “It has been a great honor and privilege to get to know @realDonaldTrump, a kind and courageous person who sincerely desires the best for the American people — and indeed for all the people in the world.”

Gabbard, who previously ran as a Democrat presidential candidate in the 2020 presidential election, added that she hoped Americans would “loudly condemn any efforts by those who did everything they could to sabotage his previous presidency to try and do it again.”

In October, Gabbard announced during Trump’s rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, that she was joining the Republican Party, explaining that it was the “party of the people, the party of equality” and the “party of common sense.”

Prior to joining the Republican Party, Gabbard endorsed Trump in August, highlighting how during his presidency, he did not “start any new wars” and how he “took action to de-escalate and prevent wars.”

While running for president on the Democrat side in the 2020 presidential election, Gabbard criticized Vice President Kamala Harris during a debate over her record as the attorney general of California and for jailing people for marijuana. At the time, Harris was serving as a California senator.

In September, Gabbard described casting a vote for Harris as being “a vote for Dick Cheney.”