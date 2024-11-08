Donald Trump Was Closer to Winning New York than Kamala Harris Was Florida

New York might be a 2028 swing state due to the ongoing political realignment under President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump lost New York by fewer votes than Vice President Kamala Harris lost Florida.

Harris lost Florida by a margin of 1,428,188 votes, while Trump lost New York by a margin of only 904,492, according to the New York Times on Friday with more than 95 percent of the vote counted.

The data is a strong indicator of the political realignment under Trump, a massive problem for Democrats who have counted on the black, Latino, and blue-collar vote to win elections.

Before Trump won the presidency in 2016, the Republican Party appeared to be the party of big business and corporate interests. All that changed under Trump. The Republican party is now a populist, economic nationalist force focused on increasing the wages of the American worker.

Trump is a strong supporter of tariffs to protect American workers. His proposals are especially popular in the Rust Belt states where the U.S. government allowed big-business leaders to ship manufacturing jobs out of the United States. “In Michigan, the auto industry is doing very poorly because jobs are starting to leave. They are losing, you know, the electric vehicle mandate,” Trump said in May of the Biden-Harris administration.

