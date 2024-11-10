Pulitzer-Winning Esquire Writer Goes on Anti-White, Anti-Latino Rant After Trump Win

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Mitchell S. Jackson said Vice President Kamala Harris “never had a chance” at beating President-elect Donald Trump, arguing that the tens of millions of Americans who voted for the Republican did so “on behalf of white power/supremacy.”

Jackson, who won a Pulitzer in 2021 for his essay on Georgia murder victim Ahmaud Arbery, wrote for Esquire the day after the election, “It’s obvious now. We should have known all along.”

After inserting quotes from civil rights activists Malcolm X and Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and rapper Kendrick Lamar, Jackson made the claim that the U.S.’s “most genuine founding principle” is “white supremacy/power” — a common theme throughout the entire piece.

“Donald Trump’s victory lays bare the troubling-to-the-max truth that Vice President Kamala Harris never had a realistic shot to become the next president, that millions upon millions of Americans had predetermined to vote, at all costs, on behalf of white power/supremacy,” he continued.

In the rest of the column, ridden with “f-bombs” and finger-pointing at fellow Americans, Jackson lamented how white citizens hate black women, including his own daughter, sisters, and mother.

He then recounted how he could hardly get out of bed on Wednesday morning, crying and screaming “the way I do when I’m in pain.”

Calling the number of black men who voted for Trump “alarming,” he rambled on about how he felt paranoid wondering about which white people around him voted “against my mama and me.”

In the long paragraph concluding his piece, Jackson described how he “despised” and “scowled at” white and Latino people he saw that just happened to be in a good mood at Phoenix, Arizona’s, Sky Harbor Airport:

On Thursday, it was the paranoia of trying to tally how many people in Sky Harbor Airport were my nemesis; it was scowling at every white person who laughed a little too loud or who seemed a little too carefree. It was despising the trio of Latino men wearing work gear who chuckled among themselves. It was the urge not to step aside for white people as I made my way to the gate, not to allow a white woman in line in front of me while we boarded. It was questioning the tenor of my civility to the white woman working as an attendant on my flight.

Apparently, racist rants like Jackson’s are welcomed at Arizona State University where he is a professor in the English department.

When he was brought on to the university’s faculty in 2021, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean Jeffrey Cohen said he was “engaged with some of the most important issues of our day and [is] building a future full of challenge, creativity and hope.”