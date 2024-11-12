MSNBC’s viewership plummeted by more than 50 percent days after former President Donald Trump completed the greatest comeback in American political history.

Viewers of MSNBC, a network with a left-leaning bias, appear to be in mourning after Trump won reelection in a landslide and moved 48 states to the right in the process.

Journalist Mark Halperin told Tucker Carlson in October that no matter who won the election, it could be the cause of the “greatest mental health crisis in the history of the country”:

I think tens of millions of people will question their connection to the nation, their connection to other human beings, their connection to their vision of what their future for them and their children could be like. And I think that it will require an enormous amount of access to mental health professionals. I think it’ll lead to trauma in the workplace … I think there’ll be alcoholism. There’ll be broken marriages.

The state of the Democrat party after its election loss impacted the viewership of MSNBC, the Wrap reported:

On election night, MSNBC scored 6 million viewers compared to CNN’s 5.1 million. But in the days after the election, the network’s total day ratings fell to 808,000 with a 90,000 in the coveted 25-to-54 year old demo, according to Nielsen. These numbers reflect an average from last Wednesday to Friday. That marks a 54% decrease in the network’s viewership average in the month of October (1.765 million viewers) as well as a 51% decrease in the network’s year-to-date 2024 average (1.655 million viewers). Additionally, on Friday MSNBC saw 636,000 viewers and 61,000 in the demo, making it the network’s lowest rated non-holiday night of the year. CNN fared slightly better. In the days after the election, the news network’s total daily viewership fell to 611,000 with a 159,000 in the demo. That marked a 36% decrease compared to the network’s average viewership in the month of October (953,000 viewers) as well as a 26% decrease compared to its 2024 average (830,000 viewers).

