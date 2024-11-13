WoPo Gives Nancy Pelosi ‘Four Pinocchios’ for Saying Biden Was Better than Trump on Border

Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler slammed Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday for alleging President Joe Biden was stronger than President-elect Donald Trump on securing the southern border.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the southern border remained open:

Nearly two million known gotaways evaded U.S. Border Patrol under the Biden-Harris administration, according to numbers released by Republicans on the House Committee on Homeland Security in April.

The administration allows up to 650,000 criminal migrants and suspects — including at least 13,099 migrant convicted murderers and 222,141 migrants facing criminal charges — to roam through American communities, according to data released by House Republicans.

The illegal migrant population in the United States was 11 million in 2022, according to Pew Research Center estimates published in July, although critics estimate those numbers to be much higher.

Pelosi, however, told the New York Times on November 9 that Democrat campaign messaging failed to properly tout how “fewer people came in” under the Biden administration than the Trump administration.

“I don’t think we were clear enough by saying fewer people came in under President Joe Biden than came under Donald Trump,” Pelosi said. “It’s clarity of the message, and if that’s what Bernie’s talking about, and that’s what Joe Manchin’s talking about, we weren’t clear in our message as to what things are, then I agree with that.”

Pelosi’s office later tried to clarify that her statement was about deportations, not migrant inflows.

Kessler ripped Pelosi’s claim as not supported by data.

“[D]ata does not back her up … It’s a documented fact that at least four times as many migrants entered the United States under Biden than under Trump,” he wrote: