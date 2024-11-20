Report: All Trump Nominees on ‘Solid Political Ground’ for Confirmation 

The chances that President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees are confirmed by the Senate are quite good, according to Jeff Greenfield, a contributing writer at Politico Magazine.

Greenfield’s opinion contradicts the mainstream media’s narrative on the confirmation chances of Pete Hegseth, Matt Gaetz, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Big media outlets have been claiming for days the three have almost a zero chance of confirmation. Punchbowl News told readers last week Gaetz “can’t get confirmed.”

Greenfield, a Yale-trained lawyer and former speechwriter of President John F. Kennedy informed Politico Magazine readers that history supports the confirmation of Trump’s nominees, who he characterized as “the most unqualified individuals ever to be nominated.”

In an op-ed published Tuesday, Greenfield gave three reasons why all of Trump’s nominees will be confirmed:

“The last time a nominee was rejected on the floor of the Senate was in 1989.” “Trump has consistently demonstrated his capacity to intimidate Republican legislators into doing his bidding.” “[T]he Republican majority in the next Senate is wholly different from the majority Trump faced in his first term…”

Politico Toplines further summarized Greenfield’s argument:

Placing bets that the Senate will vote down some of Donald Trump’s more hair-raising Cabinet appointees? History might make you think twice. As POLITICO Magazine’s Jeff Greenfield writes in his latest column , it’s been nearly three and a half decades since the Senate rejected a president’s Cabinet nominee — and that streak isn’t likely to end now. The Senate last bucked a Cabinet nominee back in 1989, when it voted against Sen. John Tower, George H.W. Bush’s pick to become Defense secretary. Tower was staring down accusations of substance abuse and sexual assault — sound familiar? — but those weren’t even the major factors in his defeat, which “was mostly a matter of party alignment,” Jeff writes. Long story short: Don’t hold your breath: “The landscape of the Senate … suggests that the astonishing, almost contemptuous challenge Trump has made — confirm my picks or I will recess appoint them without your votes — is likely to succeed.”

More on the confirmation process is here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.