President Joe Biden appeared drowsy and closed his eyes Wednesday for about 80 seconds during a summit in Angola.

Biden’s eyes were closed briefly while summit members spoke about trains in Africa.

During his trip, Biden vowed to give the African nations $2.5 billion of taxpayer funds for a railway corridor through the continent.

“‘Mr. President I’m coming back to ride on the train all the way from end to end,’ Biden told Angola President João Lourenço. “I like trains a lot. So I’m coming back. You’re stuck with me.”

“Africa has been left behind for much too long. But not anymore. Africa is the future,” Biden added.

Twice, however, during Wednesday’s summit, Biden closed his eyes for at least a minute.

“At one point, his hand twitched and he dropped something,” the Daily Mail reported.

It is not the first time Biden seemed to nod off during a meeting. In 2021, Biden appeared to sleep during the opening speeches of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

In early July, Biden told governors he needed more sleep and planned to schedule events only before 8:00 p.m.

“I’m fine — I don’t know about my brain, though,” Biden joked.

Biden dropped out of the presidential race on July 21.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.