Trump Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth is shoring up support from Republican senators amid a concerted smear campaign against him based on years-old allegations from anonymous sources funneled through establishment media outlets.

On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the incoming Senate Majority Leader, voiced support for Hegseth, according to a Washington Examiner journalist.

“I think he articulates a good vision, a strong vision for the Department of Defense, which I think is in need of some modernization and reform,” he said. “He’s obviously an experienced veteran, combat veteran, so he brings a lot of experience about what the warfighters’ needs are and how to keep America ready for the potential battles of the future.”

Similarly, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-LA), who will helm the committee responsible for forwarding his nomination to the full Senate, also expressed support for him on Wednesday.

Wicker told an NBC News reporter, “I don’t see any obstacles that can’t be overcome,” and that Hegseth should not withdraw his nomination.

In addition, senators who previously signaled doubts about him changed their tune on Wednesday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who had expressed doubts about Hegseth on Tuesday, sparking speculation he would soon be replaced. But on Wednesday, he said:

I am not going to make ANY decision based on an anonymous source. If you’re not willing to raise your hand under oath… it doesn’t count.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), who on Tuesday expressed support for other candidates taking the Pentagon position, on Wednesday said, “I see no reason at this point not to be supportive.”

Hegseth has already shored up support from a number of Republican senators — both male and female — but he has yet to meet with two female senators known for being moderate and bucking President-Elect Donald Trump: Sens. Susan Collins (R-MN) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). He is meeting with them next week.

Hegseth can only lose three Republican Senate votes, assuming all Democrats vote against his confirmation.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) — who wants to be the defense secretary nominee if Hegseth fails, according to the Federalist’s Sean Davis — has so far only expressed tepid support.

She posted on Wednesday after meeting with Hegseth, “I appreciate Pete Hegseth’s service to our country, something we both share. Today, as part of the confirmation process, we had a frank and thorough conversation.”

Hegseth — who has thanked senators publicly — responded to her with, “Thank you @SenJoniErnst — for your service to our country and commitment to this important process.”

There were also rumors swirling around that Trump was considering replacing Hegseth with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

However, Hegseth told reporters on Wednesday he had spoken to Trump directly that morning and that Trump told him to keep fighting and that he was behind him all the way.

