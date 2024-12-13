President Joe Biden is speaking with his team about delivering preemptive pardons to his allies, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Thursday.

Multiple establishment media outlets reported last week that White House lawyers are studying preemptive pardons.

Democrat and media allies have urged Biden in the last several weeks to pardon many of his comrades, including Mark Milley, Christopher Wray, Justice Department lawyers, Joe Biden himself, the whole Biden family, Liz Cheney, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and Adam Kinzinger, among others.

A preemptive pardon could be seen as an acknowledgment of lawbreaking by the recipients, although some Democrats claim a preemptive pardon would only be intended to block President-elect Donald Trump from cleaning up Washington.

During Thursday’s White House press briefing, a reporter asked Jean-Pierre about the reports.

“I understand you don’t want to get ahead of the president’s thinking, but are any of those names wrong still?” the reporter asked, specifically mentioning potential pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci and Liz Cheney.

“It would be a bad move on my, on my, on my behalf, if I preempted, the president or previewed anything that the president was thinking about considering,” Jean-Pierre said of Fauci and Cheney.

“And so this is a, this is something that he’s going to talk with his team about. And, and I just don’t have anything beyond that for you,” Jean-Pierre confirmed.