Tim Walz Reflects on Election: ‘How in the World Did We Lose to a Billionaire?’

Failed Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz said he thought it was a “real flex” to possibly be the “least wealthy person” to ever be on the ticket, and wondered “how in the world did we lose to a billionaire?”

The Minnesota governor marveled at how Americans once again chose President-elect Donald Trump to lead the country in a Thursday interview with Minnesota Public Radio.

“I thought it was a real flex when the Wall Street Journal pointed out that I might have been the least wealthy person to ever run for vice president,” Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, said.

“How in the world did we lose to a billionaire or a venture capitalist, when we were making the case of a country attorney and a high school teacher?” he later asked.

Going on to explain how he thought he related to middle class voters, Walz said, “And I thought that would be something people say, ‘Well, this guy knows where we’re coming from. He’s had to pay his bills and still does.'”

Walz said the disconnect that the Harris campaign had with middle-class voters “keeps me up at night.”

“I focused my whole career in focusing on the middle class… And it seemed like a lot of good ideas were coming from the Democrats,” he stated during the interview.

“I still believe that, but apparently in this election, not the majority of Americans did,” the governor continued. “They chose to vote with a billionaire, who’s talked about not paying overtime, who has a long history of not paying his workers, someone who wants to take away the ACA [Affordable Care Act].”

Walz concluded that Democrats did not do a “good enough job” at securing those voters.

“So, I come back to the conclusion, is we did not do a good enough job — we as a Democratic Party and we as a ticket — did not do a good enough job of showing them that we understand where they’re coming from,” he reflected.