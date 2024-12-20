Axios Chiefs: Citizen Journalism Controls Flow of Information

The establishment media face tremendous pressure to remain the preeminent voice in shaping culture and politics, Axios chiefs Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen said Friday.

VandeHei and Allen acknowledged citizen journalists on social media platforms have more power than ever to break through the establishment media complex and report what they see and hear.

The validity of citizen journalists seems to have grown in recent years after big media pushed numerous hoaxes on the American worker.

“We aren’t just the media here now,” Donald Trump Jr. posted on X Thursday about the congressional spending fight.

“We are also the government,” he continued, “we finally have the ability to asses information rapidly & pressure our representatives to act in a manner that actually represents what we want. They can’t hide and do the bidding of swamp oligarchs anymore.”

VandeHei and Allen, media elites who appear to earn a living from framing the news with a left-wing bias, admitted that political fights, such as the recent spending battle, are won by “those who control the flow of information to the largest numbers of people — or the right people at the right moment on the right topic.”

Citizen journalists, VandeHei and Allen admitted, are winning control of the flow of information.

Big media’s lack of control over the flow of information puts “more pressure on you as a news consumer to discern what and who you can trust for reliable, actionable information,” they wrote, and places “pressure on media companies like Axios to up our games by winning and keeping trust — offering clarity in moments of confusion, and reporting clinically not emotionally.”

WATCH — Ok, Giggles… Kamala Loses it After Referencing Popular “Context” Meme Online Mocking Her:

Americans’ trust in the establishment media to report current events “fully, accurately and fairly” plummeted to a record low in 2024, Gallup polling found in October.

Only 31 percent of Americans have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence in the media to tell the truth, one point below its low watermark of 32 percent in 2016 and 2023.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.