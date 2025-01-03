Mike Johnson Makes Three Promises to Earn Support as Speaker  

House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed to implement three initiatives if he is reelected as Speaker of the House.

None of the initiatives include promises on committee appointments or changes in House rules, key aspects that are often negotiated before a Speaker is elected.

Johnson’s promises appeared to be in response to concerns some Republican members had about his previous leadership decisions.

“We must create an emergency fiscal working group & engage professionals,” Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) posted on X December 30.

Johnson outlined his three initiatives on X before Friday’s House vote for Speaker:

1. Create a working group comprised of independent experts – not corrupted by lobbyists and special interests – to work with DOGE and our committees on implementing recommended government and spending reforms to protect the American taxpayer. 2. Task that working group with reviewing existing audits of federal agencies and entities created by Congress – and issuing a report to my office for public release. 3. Request House committees undertake aggressive authorizations and appropriations reviews, including providing additional resources where needed, to expose irresponsible or illegal practices and hold agencies/individuals accountable that have weaponized government against the American people.

President-elect Donald Trump backed Johnson for Speaker and wished him “good luck” on Friday in a post on Truth Social.

Not all House Republicans are impressed with Johnson, who tried in December to pass a huge spending bill filled with pork. A much smaller bill became law with Democrat support after Trump pressured Johnson to reduce its size.

Previously, Johnson most notably rushed through a reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) with few revisions or measures to protect American citizens from a weaponized Deep State. The Obama-Biden administration issued FISA warrants to spy on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Johnson explained that his apparent flip-flop on the controversial surveillance law was based on a classified briefing with intelligence officials.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.