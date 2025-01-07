Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday sent a 33-page rant to Defense Secretary Nominee Pete Hegseth defending the Biden administration’s woke policies in the military and expressing concern that he would reverse them if confirmed.

In a letter sent to Hegseth on Tuesday and made public, Warren — who lied on teaching applications about her race — expressed concerns about Hegseth’s views opposing Marxist-based diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and wokeness in the military, and concern that he would actually implement President-elect Donald Trump’s policies at the Pentagon.

For example, in one portion of the letter she subtitled: “Threats to Diversity in the Military,” she defended DEI, citing Bishop Garrison — the Biden Pentagon’s own senior advisor to the secretary of defense for human capital and DEI.

She wrote:

DoD officials have been clear that, “[d]iversity, equity and inclusion in the military are necessities for the United States” and that “[t]he military must be able to attract, train and retain them for the services to retain competitive edges.” … You have claimed that, “The dumbest phrase on planet Earth in the military is ‘our diversity is our strength.’” As noted above, you also called for firing of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and “Any general that was involved, any general, admiral, whatever, that was involved in any of the DEI woke s***…” Additionally, you complained in The War on Warriors that “a woke military emphasizes the made-up military values of ‘diversity and inclusion’ and fails to recruit masculine men who make up our warrior class.”

She also expressed concerns about Trump’s plans to reverse the renaming of military bases — such as changing Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg, and that Hegseth is “seemingly onboard with that plan.”

Warren included dozens of loaded questions to Hegseth, such as “Do you support reverting the names of military property named after confederate soldiers, despite the Naming Commission receiving bipartisan support and working with local communities to make these recommendations?” and “Do you believe it is wrong for servicemembers to affiliate with white supremacist or extremist groups, such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers? If not, why?”

She also asked if he would commit to implementing recommendations of the Biden administration’s Countering Extremist Activity Working Group — which Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stood up and eventually disbanded after the group found fewer than 100 cases of extremism in a force of 2.1 million service members.

She also regurgitated anonymously-sourced smears in mainstream media reports and tried to recirculate the false claim that Hegseth’s tattoos are linked to white supremacy, when a Breitbart News investigation found that it was a lie started by a far-left veteran named Travis Akers who had campaigned for Kamala Harris.

She also expressed concerns that he would actually fire woke generals, as Trump has said he would do, and fire those associated with the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

And she attacked Hegseth for defending service members forced to make quick-split second decisions in the “fog of war” –seeming to take the side of enemy combatants over U.S. military personnel.

She also criticized his support for traditional American values — such as the right to bear arms — as “peddling conspiracy theories and making claims that are devoid of reality.”

She also accused Hegseth of using “military terminology” when speaking of reforming the U.S. educational system.

Warren demanded that Hegseth provide her with written answers by January 10 and come to his confirmation hearing prepared to discuss them.

Hegseth is scheduled to testify in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 14, after which the committee will vote on whether to advance his nomination to the full Senate.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has reportedly told the Trump transition team that Hegseth has the votes to be confirmed for defense secretary.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.