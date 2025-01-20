Former President Joe Biden’s pardon of five family members before leaving office “confirms the deep corruption” during the past four years, says Peter Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute and Breitbart Senior Contributor.

Receiving clemency raises questions about potential wrongdoing, Schweizer suggested in his immediate reaction to the outgoing president’s announcement.

The family members pardoned include: James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden.

“This pardon is an utter disgrace. A singular act that confirms the deep corruption he has denied for years. We have never had such a self-serving and corrupt president in our history,” Schweizer said.

Schweizer’s book, Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, first identified the family members as the “Biden 5.”

Then-President Biden claimed he pardoned family members because they were victims of politicization.

“My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics,” Biden wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end.”

“That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden,” he added. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.”

Last December, Biden pardoned his son Hunter for any federal crimes committed during a nearly 11-year span, despite repeatedly vowing he would not do so. Schweizer also first connected the dots between Hunter’s lucrative international business career and Biden’s influence as Vice President in his book Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.