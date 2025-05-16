Nolte: Jake Tapper’s ‘Humble’ Response to Book Backlash Is More Desperate Lies

Former reporter Jake Tapper’s latest response to the backlash over his high-profile role in covering up then-President Joe Biden’s mental collapse is as sweaty, desperate, and dishonest as anything you will ever see.

Tapper has spent the last few months—months!—trying to gaslight the public into believing he was a heroic journalist—one of the very few brave enough to publicly report on Biden’s mental deterioration. Now, in the hope it will take the heat off the brutal and earned criticism he’s received over that deception, he is attempting to backtrack. No longer is he the hero. Instead, he is playing the humble newsman who could’ve done better.

But his backtracking is just more of the same—shameless, self-serving lies.

This is really something:

I think some of the criticism is fair, to be honest, of me… Knowing then what I know now, I look back at my coverage during the Biden years—and I did cover some of these issues, but not enough. I look back on it with humility.

You can see in the video that Tapper has been rattled by the incoming fire. More importantly, you can hear in that video that he has learned nothing from the experience. First off, let’s take another look at how he “did cover some of these issues” straight through to 2024:

We all saw what Tapper did. He bullied Republicans as big meanies who make fun of a guy with a stutter. He soothed and pampered Democrats who blatantly lied about Biden being sharp as a tack.

But that’s not even the worst of Tapper’s latest lies. In those three short sentences, Jake Tapper is still pretending he did not see what everyone else saw for four years, which is Joe Biden falling, tripping, sunsetting, losing his train of thought, and wandering around like a lost memory care patient.

We all saw it. Example after example after example—time and time again for years, WE ALL SAW IT. Clips that would’ve rerun non-stop on Tapper’s basement-rated show if it were a Republican hardly got any play at all.

This wasn’t a cover-up on Jake Tapper’s part. It was a full-throated, partisan gaslighting campaign to try to convince the public that we were crazy—that we were not seeing and hearing what we were clearly seeing and hearing.

Tapper backs up his coverage with humility? Where’s the shame? Where’s the confession? He spent four years deliberately looking, not only to deceive the public, but to convince us we were crazy.

And now Tapper’s running a second gaslight campaign to try to convince us he wasn’t gaslighting us before.

It gets worse…

The same way Tapper is looking to shield his shattered reputation behind his co-author Alex Thompson’s skirts, he’s now hiding behind two Wall Street Journal reporters’ skirts.

Bear with me, because this is really something….

Back in June of 2024 (just before the infamous June 27 presidential debate), two Wall Street Journal reporters wrote a fairly anodyne story titled: “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping.”

Sub-headline: “Participants in meetings said the 81-year-old president performed poorly at times. The White House said Biden is sharp and his critics are playing partisan politics.”

I remember this story. It wasn’t all that impressive. The reporters spoke mostly to Republicans, and even though Biden’s mental incapacity was glaringly obvious to the world (especially in June of 2024), the story wasn’t interested in hitting the old man too hard. Still, the reporters faced withering criticism from Democrats. And wouldn’t you know it, firefighter Jake Tapper came to their rescue. Get a load of this headline:

Jake Tapper Rips Democrats for ‘Smear Campaign’ Against ‘Heroic’ WSJ Reporters: ‘Disgraceful’

But.

That headline is from—wait for it, wait for it—yesterday!

A year later, Tapper is desperately trying to save himself by (safely) ripping Democrats and declaring two journalists “heroic” for telling an obvious truth.

A.

Year.

Later.

Why?

This is another desperate attempt to hide his shredded reputation behind someone else’s skirts.

It gets worse… It gets so much worse. Because, thanks to Mark Halperin, we have the video of how Jake Tapper responded to that Wall Street Journal report at the time. Did he defend these two journalists as heroic? Nope. Did he “rip” Democrats for attacking his fellow journalists? Nope. Instead, he invited on his show one of Biden’s top surrogates, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, a fellow Democrat from Biden’s state of Delaware, to come and disparage the story.

Tapper never had the two Wall Street Journal reporters on his show.

Tapper never pushed back on Coons. He just let the man lie.

Tapper never played video of Biden stumbling or losing his train of thought for Coons.

Nope, nope, nope, nope… Watch this sweaty spectacle for yourself… It starts at about the six-minute mark. The shameful Coons interview starts at around nine minutes:

Politicians are politicians. They do what they gotta do to stay in power. I get that. Chris Coons behaving like a politician does not bother me in the least.

But Jake Tapper, man.

He still hasn’t apologized to Lara Trump.

What a greasy, sleazy, grasping, greedy, lowlife he’s turned out to be.

