Report: Joe Biden’s Presidential Memoir Sells for $10 Million

Former President Joe Biden (D) will reportedly receive a $10 million advance for his memoir about his four years leading the nation.

Biden sold the title to the Hachette Book Group but its publisher, Little, Brown, & Company, has not set a date for publication. Biden has said he is “working my tail off” writing his book, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday.

According to the article, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama made significantly more on their book deals:

Penguin Random House acquired the rights to books by former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama in 2017 for a price that was widely reported at the time as being in the range of $60 million. President Trump didn’t publish a memoir after his first term in office. Alfred A. Knopf, which like Penguin Random House is owned by Bertelsmann, paid $15 million for President Bill Clinton’s 2004 memoir “My Life.”

Biden and his wife, former First Lady Jill Biden, were reportedly weighing a $30 million tell-all book deal in May, per Breitbart News. Money was reportedly a factor in their decision because son Hunter was millions of dollars in debt due to legal fees surrounding federal cases, his art sales taking a dive, and a memoir that apparently did not fly off the shelves.

In 2021, sales of Hunter Biden’s confessional book, Beautiful Things, plummeted after an early surge in its first week, Breitbart News reported at the time:

If the famous maxim ‘any press is good press’ applied to Hunter, his book should have been a tremendous success. Hunter talked about his book with prominent “news” outlets and late-night talk show hosts. The memoir received overall positive reviews from corporate media critics. Moreover, the Daily Mail published a report that brought the “laptop from hell” back to haunt Hunter, with revelations on how he squandered millions on his salacious and drug-addled lifestyle, a part of his life covered by his memoir.

Questions have been raised about former President Biden’s mental decline while he was in the White House and the alleged use of an autopen.

President Donald Trump recently asserted that Biden was unaware of what his autopen signature was signing after Biden admitted he did not review many of the pardons he gave out, Breitbart News reported July 14.

Hunter Biden has apparently taken a hard stance against Democrats who criticized his father’s mental decline, using profanity heavily while discussing the subject in a recent interview with a YouTube host.

According to the WSJ report, the former president was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer which suggests that “Biden’s health will likely determine the timeline for completing a manuscript and any book publicity plans.”