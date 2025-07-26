Trump Says Kamala Campaign ‘Broke the Law’ by Paying Beyoncé, Oprah

President Donald Trump accused former Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign of breaking the law regarding alleged payments to celebrities such as Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey for their endorsements.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that he was “looking at the large amount of money” the Democrats owed after the 2024 presidential election, adding that “They admit to paying, probably illegally” millions of dollars to Beyoncé, Winfrey, and MSNBC political commentator Al Sharpton, among others.

Trump wrote in his post:

I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for “expenses,” to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV “anchor,” Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!

Trump continued to state that “tThese ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records.”

“YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT,” Trump continued. “IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

A report from the Washington Examiner previously found that Harris’s campaign paid $1 million to Winfrey’s company on October 15.

Breitbart News reported in November 2024 that Winfrey denied the media reports that she had been paid $1 million by the Harris campaign. Winfrey “appeared alongside Kamala Harris in a televised townhall-style interview in September” and at a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the night before the presidential election:

Oprah Winfrey — who is estimated to be a billionaire — appeared alongside Kamala Harris in a televised townhall-style interview in September and later at a rally in Philadelphia the night before the election where the former talkshow queen fear-mongered toward women, claiming that if they did not show up to vote, they might never get the chance again.

Harris’s campaign has also denied that Beyoncé was paid for an endorsement, though records from the Federal Elections Commission shows that Harris’s campaign paid “Beyoncé’s production company” $165,000, the Hill reported.

Finance records have shown that Harris’s presidential campaign, which ended up $20 million in debt after having raised $1 billion, also gave Sharpton’s civil rights organization, National Action Network (NAN), $500,000, which was “split between two payments.”

Finance records show that Harris for President gave half a million dollars to the National Action Network (NAN), founded by Sharpton in 1991, split between two payments on September 5 and October 1. On October 20, Sharpton tossed Harris “softball questions” on his MSNBC show, PoliticsNation.

Trump previously called “for a major investigation” as to whether the Harris campaign paid entertainment elites for endorsements, and questioned “how much” Harris paid Bruce Springsteen “for his poor performance during her campaign for president” and whether he accepted the money.

“I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post from May. “Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment. In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds.”