Julian Castro Claims El Paso Shooter Was Inspired by Trump

During the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate, presidential hopeful Julian Castro claimed the El Paso shooter was “inspired” by President Trump.

Castro referenced the August 3, 2019, shooting and attempted to tie it to Trump by saying, “A shooter drove ten hours inspired by this president to kill people who look like me, who look like my family.”

Minutes prior to Castro’s comments, Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke claimed the shooter was “inspired to kill” by Trump.

