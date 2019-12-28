Concealed Carrier Kills Robbery Suspect in Gas Station Gunfight

A concealed carrier at a Houston, Texas, gas station shot and killed an armed robbery suspect during a gunfight around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Fox 26 reports the suspect allegedly approached while the concealed carrier was sitting in his jeep, and a gunfight ensued. Multiple rounds were fired from both men but a witness said, “The man with the Jeep was a better shot.”

Click2Houston reports that the concealed carrier was struck multiple times by gunfire as well and was transported to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Klozik said, “I had two males exchange gunfire. I have one male that is deceased on scene and then I have another male that has been transported to the hospital.”

