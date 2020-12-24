Lauren Boebert: Guns Give Women an ‘Equalizer’ Against Attackers

Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke with Breitbart News about Second Amendment-related issues Wednesday, stressing guns provide women with an “equalizer” against a “stronger aggressor.”

On January 29, 2014, Breitbart News reported on Rifle, Colorado’s Shooters Grill, a restaurant where waitresses and patrons alike carry guns.

Boebert owns Shooters Grill, and in 2014 she said, “We encourage [carrying guns], and the customers love that they can come here and express their rights. This country was founded on our freedom. People can come in carrying their gun, and they can pray over their food.”

Fast-forward to December 2020 and Boebert is a month away from being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives and she is still reminding Americans of the importance of being armed, particularly if you are a woman.

Boebert told Breitbart News:

Women need an equalizer against a potential, stronger aggressor. Most women are not stronger than the average man, and we need a way to defend ourselves. That is why I began to open carry, because there was a man who was beat to death by another man outside my restaurant. I would not be able to defend myself or the people around me if I were in that situation, so I needed an equalizer.

She added, “You hear the left talk about women’s rights. Well, one of our most basic rights is the right to life, ‘Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.’ And we need to be able to defend our life, to make sure that right remains secure.”

On December 23, 2020, Breitbart News noted that Boebert plans to carry a gun in D.C. every day.

Boebert explained that as a representative, she will not be driven from her residence to the capitol “in an armored vehicle.” Rather, her safety will frequently be in her own hands.

“I am my security,” she observed, adding, “Washington, DC, like most Democrat-run cities, has a violent crime problem, so I certainly need a way to protect myself and I will be carrying each and every day.”

