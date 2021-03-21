Twelve people were shot, two fatally, Friday through Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the first fatality occurred Friday 6:50 p.m., when someone walked up to a car “in the 3100 block of West Lake Street” and opened fire. An unidentified man died in the attack.

ABC 7/Sun-Times noted the second fatality occurred at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, when 27-year-old Darrell Holiday Jr. was shot multiple times and killed.

A Chicago police officer was also shot over the weekend. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and came under fire once they arrived on scene. An officer was shot in the hand during the gunfire, taken to a hospital, then released.

Breitbart News noted a Chicago Police Sergeant was shot last Sunday while standing in the parking lot of the Gresham District police station. ABC7 explained that the officer heard a gunshot around 2:45 p.m., then felt pain in his chin. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The Chicago Tribune points out 567 people were shot January 1, 2021, through March 15, 2021, in Chicago. That figure represents fatal and non-fatal shootings combined.

