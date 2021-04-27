Mayor Bill de Blasio’s NYC Sees 46 Shootings During One Week

There were 46 separate shooting incidents for the seven day time-frame ending Sunday evening in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

The New York Post reported that the 46 shooting incidents resulted in 50 victims.

There were 12 shootings with 14 victims during the same week in 2020.

The New York Police Department showed 376 shootings in the city so far this year, with 416 victims.

On April 20, 2021, the Post noted de Blasio was dealing with the violence by reassigning police officers, as he did last year. However, he is reassigning 200 officers versus the 300 he reassigned last year.

Moreover, after the 300 officers were reallocated, gun violence surged in the reassignment areas during 2020.

New York adopted a massive body of gun controls in 2013 under the auspices of the SAFE Act. Those controls include universal background checks, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, as well as ammunition registration.

The New York Government’s webpage notes the state also has a red flag law, which took effect August 24, 2019.

Despite all these gun controls, which are the very same controls Democrats seek at the federal level, gun violence in Mayor de Blasio’s NYC is surging.

