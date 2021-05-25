Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) praised the Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation now headed to his desk by saying, “Don’t mess with Texas.”

State Rep. Shelby Slawson (R) tweeted that the Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation, which state Rep. Justin Holland (R) sponsored, passed Monday night and is now headed to Abbott’s desk.

Abbott anticipated the passage of the Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation, tweeting hours earlier:

Texas is on its way to becoming a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.@JustinaHolland's #HB2622 would protect the Lone Star State from any new federal gun control regulations. Don't tread on Texas.#2A #txlege — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2021

Nearly two months ago, Spectrum News 1 reported Abbott’s reference to Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation as he made clear he was looking for “a law to defy any new federal gun control laws.” Abbott then said, “I look forward to signing [the 2A sanctuary bill].”

On April 4, 2017, Breitbart News pointed out that Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) proclaimed his state a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.”

NTV ABC explained that Ricketts signed a proclamation, which said, in part “The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms. Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”

On April 22, 2021, the Associated Press observed that Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed legislation “[prohibiting] state and local law enforcement in Montana from enforcing federal bans on firearms, ammunition, and magazines.”

More recently, on May 11, 2021, Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed legislation barring the in-state enforcement of gun controls that result from President Joe Biden’s executive actions.

