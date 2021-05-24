Nearly 50 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Forty-eight people were shot, ten fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported there were seven fatalities, Friday into Saturday night alone. But ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times noted three more homicides occurred Sunday, bringing the weekend fatality figure to ten.

The first of Sunday’s fatalities occurred at 12:15 a.m. “in the first block of North Kilbourn Avenue,” when a 49-year-old man was shot dead.

The man was standing outside when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant of the vehicle opened fire. The 49-year-old died at the scene.

The Sun-Times noted that Sunday’s other two fatalities were discovered in a car around 8:40 p.m. “in the 4600 block of South Federal Street.” Two individuals–“a 49-year-old man and 56-year-old man” — were inside the vehicle and each of them had multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News noted 46 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and five of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

At least 26 people were shot in Chicago over Mother’s Day Weekend, including a 14-year-old who was fatally wounded by a bullet to the chest.

