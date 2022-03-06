Alleged Intruder Yells ‘I Will Kill You,’ Gets Shot in the Face

An alleged intruder was shot in the face after breaking into an off-duty NYPD detective’s Long Island home Saturday morning.

CBS News reports that the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m.

The New York Post noted that the detective’s family was asleep in the house when the alleged intrusion occurred.

The alleged intruder was unarmed but screamed, “I will kill you.” The detective reacted by grabbing his gun and firing one shot.

The intruder was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his face and is expected to survive.

The detective was not injured.

