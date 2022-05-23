The Sacramento Police Department held a gas for guns exchange on Saturday, the response to which was “overwhelming,” KTLA reports.

Although event was supposed to last for five hours, so many people showed up to trade guns for gas cards that the police department had to end the exchange early.

One-hundred-thirty-four guns were handed over in exchange for gas cards.

The Sacramento Police Department pointed out, “Among the firearms received was at least one assault weapon, numerous components for privately manufactured firearms (ghost guns), and multiple other illegally configured firearms.”

Police said that community members who gave reasons for handing the guns “most commonly cited a lack of experience or knowledge with firearms, lack of knowledge of the legality of the firearms, or an inability to safely store the firearms as the main reasons for participating in the exchange.”

Chief Kathy Lester said, “As a department we will continue to use innovative ideas to increase the safety of our community. I truly believe violent crime prevention is a shared responsibility and today’s overwhelming community participation is evidence of the success we can achieve together.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.