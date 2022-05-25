Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) took to the Senate floor in the hours after the Robb Elementary School attack and made clear he does not support allowing school personnel to be armed for classroom defense.

“After delivering an impassioned and anguished plea to his colleagues calling for stricter gun control measures, Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, objected against the idea of armed staff on sites like school grounds,” the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Murphy tweeted: “As we look for solutions, this is important. Because over and over – from Parkland to El Paso to Dayton to Uvalde – armed personnel on site couldn’t stop mass shooters who only needed minutes for mass slaughter.”

On December 13, 2018, just months after the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Breitbart News reported that the commission investigating the shooting voted 13-1 in favor of arming teachers for classroom defense.

In an earlier report, Breitbart News observed that Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, lead investigator into the shooting, said the investigation of the Parkland attack had changed his views on armed teachers — he went from opposing the idea to supporting it. He noted, “People need to keep an open mind to it, as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

Sheriff investigating the Parkland massacre says teachers SHOULD be armed so they can stop school shooters https://t.co/dySSsV5oKv — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 21, 2018

