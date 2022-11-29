Dr. Eric Fleegler of Boston Children’s Hospital, one of the authors of a study looking at firearm-related deaths in the United States, observed that it took coronavirus just a “couple of years” to kill as many people as died in firearm-related incidents over the past three decades.

The study, published on the JAMA Network, found 1,110,421 people intentionally or accidentally died in firearm-related incidents from 1990 to 2021.

The Hill quoted Dr. Fleegler commenting on the number of firearm-arm related deaths. “That is roughly the number of people who have died from COVID in the last couple of years,” he observed.

The Hill noted, “In 2020 and 2021 there was a 25 percent increase in firearm deaths in the United States.”

Fleegler believes that job losses, economic turmoil, and other outgrowths of the pandemic may have contributed to the sharp two-year increase in firearm-related deaths.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.