Illinois state Rep. Bob Morgan (D) is currently pushing “assault weapons” registration and a gun owner’s fee and claims that AR-15s are not used to defend against home intruders.

Breitbart News reported on December 15 that Morgan is pushing a multi-faceted gun control bill, confident of its passage in the Illinois legislature, where Democrats have control.

Morgan’s bill would ban “assault weapons,” but allow those who already own them to keep them, providing they register the guns with the state.

Moreover, residents who already own guns that Democrats call “assault weapons” would have to pay a $25 fee.

On December 20 Morgan tweeted: “No one uses an AR-15 to protect their families against an intruder. Assault weapons like the ones we saw mow down our friends on the 4th, or recently, East Garfield Park, aren’t used for protection, they’re designed for one purpose: to kill as many people as quickly as possible.”

Breitbart News pointed out on March 28, 2017, that the son of a Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, area homeowner opened fire with an AR-15, killing three home invasion suspects.

On April 17, 2018, News4Jax reported that a mobile home resident in Glen St. Mary, Florida, opened fire with an AR-15 on a group of intruders, killing at least one of them and ending the intrusion.

Breitbart News noted on July 11, 2019, that a homeowner with an AR-15–also in Florida–killed two of four intrusion suspects, one of whom was wearing a “Jason” mask.

On November 4, 2019, Breitbart News observed that a pregnant woman in Lithia, Florida, used an AR-15 to kill an alleged home intruder while her husband was under attack.

Breitbart News reported this year on September 23 President Biden’s admission that AR-15s, AK-47s, and other guns Democrats call “assault weapons” are designed “to defend people.”

Biden: "What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for? It's an assault weapon designed to kill people, to defend America, to defend people." pic.twitter.com/Hd7dzmtufk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 23, 2022

The Center for Security Policy’s Kyle Shideler reacted to Biden’s admission, tweeting, “Biden accidentally stumbles into the meaning of the 2nd amendment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.