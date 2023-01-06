A Dollar General store clerk in Monroe, Louisiana, shot and killed an alleged armed robber Monday and was subsequently charged with manslaughter.

FOX News reported Monday’s robbery made six times the store had been targeted since August.

The News Star noted clerk Rafus Anderson shot the alleged robber Monday, and police found the suspect collapsed and “lying on the money he had taken from the store.”

Anderson told police he feared for his life and shot at the suspect but was not sure he hit him “because he continued to run.”

A customer was also struck by gunfire, but was treated at a local hospital and released.

Anderson explained there have been four robberies and two attempted robberies at the Monroe Dollar General since August.

Anderson was arrested the day after the incident occurred and charged with manslaughter.

