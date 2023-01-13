Constitutional Carry Legislation Introduced in Virginia

AWR Hawkins

Legislation was introduced in the House of Delegates this week which gives Virginia the opportunity to become the 26th constitutional carry state in the Union.

The legislation was prefiled January 10, 2023, by Delegate Nick Freitas (R).

Upon filing the legislation, Freitas noted the current legal framework in Virginia, one which allows the open carry of firearms without a permit but punishes the same permitless carry if the gun is covered (concealed) by a coat or jacket. Constitutional carry would mean a law-abiding citizen could carry a handgun for self-defense openly or concealed without a permit.

He tweeted:

The summary of Freitas’ legislation, House Bill No. 1801, says, “A BILL to amend and reenact § 18.2-308 of the Code of Virginia, relating to carrying a concealed handgun; permit not required.”

Constitutional carry is currently the law of the land in 25 states. Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

