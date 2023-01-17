Eight Wounded After ‘Disagreement’ at MLK Event Leads to Shots Fired

Eight people were wounded Monday night after what St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester described as a “disagreement” around 5:20 p.m. led to shots fired during an MLK event.

The incident occurred at Ilous Ellis Park, in Fort Pierce, Florida.

ClickOnOrlando quoted Hester saying, “It was mass chaos, as you can imagine, when shots rang out. There were 1,000-plus people here at the event, and as the shots rang out, people were just running in all directions.”

He added, “Multiple people were shot, it sounds like from our initial investigation here on scene there was a disagreement of some sort between two parties, and unfortunately, they chose to resolve that with guns.”

TCPalm noted eight adults were wounded in the incident, one of them critically.

Four others, including one child, were injured during their attempt to flee the scene.

Deputy Hester believes there were two shooters involved in the incident.

