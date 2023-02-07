An ABC/Washington Post poll released Monday shows that a majority of Americans oppose the “assault weapons” ban President Biden continues to push.

The poll was conducted with 1,003 adults January 27-February 1, 2023.

According to the ABC/Post poll, 51 percent of Americans oppose the ban while 47 support support it. These findings represent a ten percentage point rise in opposition to the ban and a nine percentage point drop in support since polling was done in September 2019.

Support for an “assault weapons” ban was as high as 62 percent in 2018.

Last year, Breitbart News pointed to a Gallup poll that showed gun control support declined nearly ten percent between June 2022 and the end of October 2022.

Gallup noted:

Americans’ calls for stricter gun laws have fallen since June, when back-to-back massacres in a grocery store and a school resulted in an increased appetite for gun control. This pattern, whereby public support for tougher gun control spikes after prominent mass shootings and falls back as the memory of them fades, has been evident historically in Gallup polling.

The Gallup poll also found that 46 percent of Americans says there is a gun in their home or somewhere on their property while 33 percent said they “personally own a gun.”

