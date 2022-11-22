Poll: Support for Stricter Gun Control Has Fallen Since June

A Gallup poll reported Monday that support for stricter gun control fell from 66 percent in June to 57 percent near the end of October.

The poll was conducted October 3-20 via a random sampling of 1,009 American adults.

Gallup found 46 percent of Americans says there is a gun in their home or somewhere on their property while 33 percent said they “personally own a gun.”

When broken down by political party affiliation, 66 percent of Republican respondents said they have a gun in their home or somewhere on their property versus 31 percent of Democrats who said the same.

Tom Petty’s estate is partnering with Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety and claims the rock legend supported gun control. https://t.co/cy3LuHMCr5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 30, 2022

Moreover, 48 percent of Republicans say they “personally own a gun” while 20 percent of Democrats say they do.

Gallup notes:

Americans’ calls for stricter gun laws have fallen since June, when back-to-back massacres in a grocery store and a school resulted in an increased appetite for gun control. This pattern, whereby public support for tougher gun control spikes after prominent mass shootings and falls back as the memory of them fades, has been evident historically in Gallup polling.

In addition to differences between Americans by party affiliation, the Gallup poll shows that gun ownership is largest among high income earners in town and rural settings.

