Police: MSU Shooter Had Two Legally Purchased 9mm Handguns

The Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Department confirmed Thursday that the Monday night attacker had two 9mm handguns on his person, both of which were legally purchased.

MSU Police and Public Safety tweeted:

Breitbart News reported that the alleged MSU attacker faced felony gun charges in 2019. Those charges, had they been pursued, would have barred the alleged attacker from buying or possessing a firearm. However, the Ingham County District Attorney’s Office accepted a plea deal, allowing the alleged attacker to face probation for a misdemeanor instead.

The alleged attacker’s probation ended in May 2021, after which he was not barred from buying or possessing a gun.

