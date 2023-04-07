Florida’s Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods noted during a Friday morning press conference that there is already a plethora of gun laws but none of them keep criminals from getting guns.

While the media honed in on guns, Woods keep shifting the focus back to the individuals.

Breitbart News reported Sheriff Woods saying, “Some of you media want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that’s the gun. These individuals committed the crime.”

During the press interview, one member of the media asked how the suspects acquired a gun. The sheriff responded, “Car burglaries.”

He added, “All the gun laws we’ve got in place didn’t prevent it, did it? Neither will any new ones. Here’s the fact: the bad guy’s gonna get a gun no matter what law you have in place.”

Toward the end of the press conference, Sheriff Woods stressed again the need for holding teenagers accountable.

He said, “Our school districts, not just here…school districts across this state and across this nation need to quit minimizing the actions of their students. Hold them accountable. That’s where the failure is.”

