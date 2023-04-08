U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry was found guilty of murder Friday, nearly three years after he opened fire on a police brutality protester whom Perry claimed pointed a gun at him first.

The Texas Tribune reported that Perry was driving an Uber and Garrett Foster was among the protesters and was openly carrying an AK-17. Perry honked to get through the crowd and, seconds later, shots rang out.

The Tribune notes that it is not certain whether Foster pointed his AK-47 at Perry before Perry fired.

The Houston Chronicle noted, “Perry’s attorneys said he acted in self defense when he shot and killed Garrett Foster, 28, after protestors banged on his car. Foster pointed a weapon at Perry, the sergeant’s attorneys say, and Perry fired from inside his vehicle.”

After the shooting, Perry called police and said he had fired in self-defense.

FOX News’ Tucker Carlson is calling for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to step in and pardon Perry:

There is no option, @GregAbbott_TX must pardon Daniel Perry immediately. This is a defining moment for our governor and if he fails it will be the end of his career. pic.twitter.com/2I6kKdb6P1 — @amuse (@amuse) April 8, 2023

The Austin-American Statesman observed that Judge Clifford Brown will confer with attorneys on Monday to set the day for sentencing.