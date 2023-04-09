Washington State Gun Ban: ‘Assault Weapons Are Not Suitable for Self-Defense’

A TPM Arms LLC California-legal featureless AR-15 style rifle is displayed for sale at the company's booth at the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Orange County Fairgrounds on June 5, 2021 in Costa Mesa, California. - Gun sales increased in the US following Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. On …
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

On Saturday, the Washington state Senate passed a ban on the manufacture, importation, and sale of guns which Democrats refer to as “assault weapons,” claiming that “assault weapons” are not firearms used for self-defense.

NBC Right Now noted that the ban prohibits the manufacture, importation, and sale of “assault weapons.”

The bill, HB 1240, says, “Moreover, the legislature finds that assault weapons are not suitable for self-defense and that studies show that assault weapons are statistically not used in self-defense. The legislature finds that assault weapons are not commonly used in self-defense.”

On September 23, 2022, President Biden spoke to a teachers’ union about banning “assault weapons.” While so doing, he admitted “assault weapons” are used for self-defense. “It’s an assault weapon designed to kill people, to defend America, to defend people,” he stated.

Breitbart News reported a Florida man used an “AK-style” firearm to stop a home invasion on July 7, 2022.

On November 4, 2019, Breitbart News pointed out that a pregnant woman used an AR-15 to kill a home intruder who was attacking her husband.

Breitbart News observed on July 11, 2019, that a homeowner with an AR-15 killed two of four intrusion suspects, one of whom was wearing a “Jason” mask.

On April 17, 2018, News4Jax reported that a mobile home resident in Glen St. Mary, Florida, opened fire with an AR-15 on a group of intruders, killing at least one of them and ending the intrusion.

Breitbart News pointed out on March 28, 2017, that the son of a Broken Arrow, Oklahoma-area homeowner opened fire with an AR-15, killing three home invasion suspects.

Moms Demand Action’s Shannon Watts called the Senate’s passage of the Washington state “assault weapons” ban a “lifesaving win.” She did not mention that Cook County — the county in which Chicago is located — also has an “assault weapons” ban, yet Chicago continues to draw attention for murder upon murder.

