On Saturday, the Washington state Senate passed a ban on the manufacture, importation, and sale of guns which Democrats refer to as “assault weapons,” claiming that “assault weapons” are not firearms used for self-defense.

NBC Right Now noted that the ban prohibits the manufacture, importation, and sale of “assault weapons.”

OLYMPIA, Wash. – After hours of deliberation, the Washington State Senate has passed the assault weapon ban with a 27-21 vote. https://t.co/kjABVPgLfo — KNDU KNDO NonStop Local News (@KNDUKNDO) April 9, 2023

The bill, HB 1240, says, “Moreover, the legislature finds that assault weapons are not suitable for self-defense and that studies show that assault weapons are statistically not used in self-defense. The legislature finds that assault weapons are not commonly used in self-defense.”

On September 23, 2022, President Biden spoke to a teachers’ union about banning “assault weapons.” While so doing, he admitted “assault weapons” are used for self-defense. “It’s an assault weapon designed to kill people, to defend America, to defend people,” he stated.

Biden: "What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for? It's an assault weapon designed to kill people, to defend America, to defend people." pic.twitter.com/Hd7dzmtufk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 23, 2022

Breitbart News reported a Florida man used an “AK-style” firearm to stop a home invasion on July 7, 2022.

Bravo..👍Florida sheriff says man will 'absolutely not' face charges for defending home with 'AK-47-style' gunhttps://t.co/YYKxUMRofx — Michael Reagan (@ReaganWorld) July 13, 2022

On November 4, 2019, Breitbart News pointed out that a pregnant woman used an AR-15 to kill a home intruder who was attacking her husband.

Breitbart News observed on July 11, 2019, that a homeowner with an AR-15 killed two of four intrusion suspects, one of whom was wearing a “Jason” mask.

RELATED: Florida Sheriff TELLS OFF Media for Proposing Gun Control as Solution for Murders:

Marion County Sheriff's Office

On April 17, 2018, News4Jax reported that a mobile home resident in Glen St. Mary, Florida, opened fire with an AR-15 on a group of intruders, killing at least one of them and ending the intrusion.

Breitbart News pointed out on March 28, 2017, that the son of a Broken Arrow, Oklahoma-area homeowner opened fire with an AR-15, killing three home invasion suspects.

Moms Demand Action’s Shannon Watts called the Senate’s passage of the Washington state “assault weapons” ban a “lifesaving win.” She did not mention that Cook County — the county in which Chicago is located — also has an “assault weapons” ban, yet Chicago continues to draw attention for murder upon murder.

WATCH: When Joe Biden Says No Flamethrowers or Machine Guns…

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.