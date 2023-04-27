Internal Revenue Service Hiring Armed Agents for All 50 States

An Internal Revenue Service (IRS) job posting shows the tax collection agency is hiring armed agents to work in states across the country.

The IRS website is emblazoned with the words, “We’re Hiring Special Agents Now!”

Among the major duties of IRS special agents is to “be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

Another duty is to “carry a firearm.”

The website say a special agent “must be prepared to protect him/herself or others from physical attacks at any time and without warning and use firearms in life-threatening situations; must be willing to use force up to and including the use of deadly force.”

Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) notes that the IRS has “360 vacancies” for agents, and those vacancies are spread across all 50 states.

President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress used the Inflation Reduction Act to send $80 billion to the IRS, and ATR points out the IRS is “on pace to hire 87,000 IRS employees over the next decade.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.