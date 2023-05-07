Texas Mall Shooter Was Armed with a Handgun and a Rifle

NBC News reports that “senior law enforcement officials” indicate the suspect who opened fire at an Allen, Texas, outlet mall was armed with a handgun and a rifle.

They identified the suspect as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

ABC 30 noted that “numerous other weapons” were found in Garcia’s car.

Breitbart News reported that Garcia lived in a house in northeast Dallas with his parents, and the Dallas Morning News observed he was staying at a Budget Suites hotel at 8150 N Stemmons Freeway leading up to the attack.

Fox News observed that when the FBI descended on the home Garcia shared with his parent, the parents “requested a translator.”

Breitbart News reported that eight people were killed and numerous others injured when the suspect opened fire at the outlet mall around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The attack was stopped by a police officer who was at the mall on an unrelated call. The officer shot and killed Garcia.

