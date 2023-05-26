Connecticut’s Democrat-run House voted Thursday to expand the state’s “assault weapons” ban to include firearms that were exempted when the ban was originally passed.

The CT Mirror noted that Connecticut’s General Assembly has passed two “assault weapons” bans, and each time, the bans had a grandfather clause, allowing those who already owned the banned firearms to keep them.

On December 11, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Ned Lamont (D) pushed an expansion of the current ban to eliminate the grandfather clause exempting firearms that Democrats defined as “assault weapons”

Lamont said, “(AR-15s) should not be allowed in the state of Connecticut. I think they’re killers … I think they’re incredibly dangerous in our community. You’re not serious about crime if you leave them on the street.”

The Connecticut House has now taken the path put forward by Lamont. The CT News Junkie pointed out that owners of the previously exempted firearms “will have until next May to register them with the state” if the legislation passes the Senate.

The gun controls passed by the House also remove exemptions for firearms that Democrats describe as “ghost guns,” guns that can be assembled at home and do not have serial numbers, requiring all such firearms to be registered, even those previously grandfathered.

The Associated Press explained that the gun controls also ban the open carry of firearms in the state.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.